Pope Francis' Remarkable Recovery: A Journey Back from the Brink

Pope Francis has shown a surprising improvement after recovering from double pneumonia. His doctor, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, reports the pope is close to regaining full strength. Despite lingering arm mobility issues and a fungal infection, the pope's humor and vigor are returning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:46 IST
Pope Francis' Remarkable Recovery: A Journey Back from the Brink
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has made a startling recovery following a serious struggle with double pneumonia, according to his physician, Dr. Sergio Alfieri. After a five-week stay at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the pope is regaining strength and showing significant progress.

Although still dealing with limited arm mobility due to prior trauma, and continuing treatment for a fungal infection, the 88-year-old pontiff is on the mend. His improved condition is evident as his voice strengthens and reliance on supplemental oxygen decreases, reports Alfieri.

The pope's recovery journey is notable, considering his complex medical history, including age, previous lung surgery, and reliance on a wheelchair. As he recuperates, doctors have advised him to rest, though Alfieri humorously notes that Pope Francis' work ethic might challenge these recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

