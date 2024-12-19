Ukraine to Halt Russian Gas Transit to Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's decision to cease the transit of Russian gas to Europe after the standing agreement expires at the year's end. This move was confirmed during a European Union summit held in Brussels.

The halt in transit is poised to alter energy routes significantly, as Ukraine has been a key transit country for Russian gas supplies to Europe. President Zelenskiy's statement highlights the country's strategic shift in energy policy amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.

Observers believe this development could complicate gas supply scenarios across Europe, prompting nations to seek alternative routes and sources. The cessation could further escalate tensions between Ukraine and Russia, influencing broader European energy security strategies.

