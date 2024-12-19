Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Demands BJP Apology for Disrespecting BR Ambedkar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizes BJP for allegedly disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar, urging the party to apologize for hurting public sentiments. With tensions rising in Parliament, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned BJP's actions, challenging them to respect Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:48 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Demands BJP Apology for Disrespecting BR Ambedkar
Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gnadhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over accusations of disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in India's democratic history. The Congress MP took to X to express her concerns about the BJP's alleged attempts to curb opposition voices in Parliament, emphasizing the need for respect towards Ambedkar.

The incident, which resulted in a scuffle among parliamentarians, has drawn widespread criticism. Vadra and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of degrading Ambedkar's legacy and behaving aggressively within Parliament. Kharge pointed to BJP MPs allegedly stifling peaceful protests and challenged them to uphold democratic values.

Vadra further accused the BJP of institutional disrespect towards Ambedkar, who is revered for championing the Constitution and rights for marginalized communities. The Congress leader challenged BJP members to genuinely honor Ambedkar's contributions, urging them to openly chant "Jai Bhim" within parliamentary premises as a sign of respect and acknowledgment.

