Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Demands BJP Apology for Disrespecting BR Ambedkar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over accusations of disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in India's democratic history. The Congress MP took to X to express her concerns about the BJP's alleged attempts to curb opposition voices in Parliament, emphasizing the need for respect towards Ambedkar.

The incident, which resulted in a scuffle among parliamentarians, has drawn widespread criticism. Vadra and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of degrading Ambedkar's legacy and behaving aggressively within Parliament. Kharge pointed to BJP MPs allegedly stifling peaceful protests and challenged them to uphold democratic values.

Vadra further accused the BJP of institutional disrespect towards Ambedkar, who is revered for championing the Constitution and rights for marginalized communities. The Congress leader challenged BJP members to genuinely honor Ambedkar's contributions, urging them to openly chant "Jai Bhim" within parliamentary premises as a sign of respect and acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)