Moldova's Energy Dilemma: Facing a Winter of Uncertainty

President Maia Sandu of Moldova has accused Russian energy giant Gazprom of intentionally provoking an energy crisis. She claims Gazprom is refusing to supply gas through alternative routes, should the delivery through Ukraine cease by year's end.

With a population of 2.5 million, Moldova braces for extended power cuts as Kyiv plans to terminate its Gazprom contract after Dec. 31. Currently, Russia supplies approximately 2 billion cubic metres of gas annually to Moldova via Ukraine, targeting the breakaway Transdniestria region.

Sandu stresses the need for Moldova to secure varied energy sources to avoid being blackmailed. The Moldovan government is exploring how to reroute and finance gas for the Transdniestria region, particularly if Gazprom ceases deliveries starting January 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)