Tragic Mumbai Harbour Boat Accident Causes Deep Mourning

The Indian Navy is in mourning following a tragic boat accident at Mumbai Harbour, where malfunctioning naval engine trials led to a collision with a passenger ferry, claiming 13 lives. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Navy, alongside all naval personnel, expressed condolences on social media platform X, extending their sympathies to the grieving families and wishing for a speedy recovery for those injured.

The incident prompted immediate search and rescue operations led by eight Navy crafts and a naval helicopter, with assistance from a Coast Guard vessel. Despite overnight rescue efforts, two individuals remain missing, and a Board of Inquiry has been tasked with investigating the incident to determine the facts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reports that 105 individuals were hospitalized, with most now stable or discharged. However, two remain in critical condition. In response, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ex gratia funds for the victims' families, with promises of comprehensive governmental support during ongoing recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)