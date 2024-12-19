Left Menu

Tragic Mumbai Harbour Boat Accident Causes Deep Mourning

The Indian Navy mourns a devastating boat accident in Mumbai Harbour that resulted in 13 deaths. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with a Board of Inquiry probing the incident. The central and state governments offer financial assistance to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:27 IST
Tragic Mumbai Harbour Boat Accident Causes Deep Mourning
Mumbai Boat accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is in mourning following a tragic boat accident at Mumbai Harbour, where malfunctioning naval engine trials led to a collision with a passenger ferry, claiming 13 lives. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Navy, alongside all naval personnel, expressed condolences on social media platform X, extending their sympathies to the grieving families and wishing for a speedy recovery for those injured.

The incident prompted immediate search and rescue operations led by eight Navy crafts and a naval helicopter, with assistance from a Coast Guard vessel. Despite overnight rescue efforts, two individuals remain missing, and a Board of Inquiry has been tasked with investigating the incident to determine the facts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reports that 105 individuals were hospitalized, with most now stable or discharged. However, two remain in critical condition. In response, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ex gratia funds for the victims' families, with promises of comprehensive governmental support during ongoing recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024