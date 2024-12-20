Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Fire Claims Lives and Vehicles

In a devastating incident early Friday, a fire triggered by multiple vehicle collisions in Jaipur's Bhankrota area claimed four lives and left several injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for detailed updates on the incident, which occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer Road.

The tragic event resulted in nearly 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, being engulfed in flames near a petrol pump. Shah expressed grave concern over the situation, while Rajasthan CM assured that all injured individuals are being admitted to hospitals, with the government providing necessary assistance.

Authorities, including Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar and Jaipur District Magistrate Jitendra Soni, are making efforts to manage the scene. Emergency services rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, and relief work continues as officials assess the full extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)