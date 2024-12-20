Tensions Flare as BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi for Parliamentary Scuffle

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju voiced serious concerns on Friday concerning the conduct of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Winter Session of Parliament. According to Rijiju, BJP MPs were enraged by Gandhi's actions, particularly a scuffle that resulted in injuries to two of their legislators.

Rijiju, addressing the media, remarked, "This is the final day of the Winter Session. Both Houses will adjourn sine die today. NDA MPs are highly agitated over Rahul Gandhi's conduct yesterday," he stated. "He insulted an MP from Nagaland and injured two other MPs. The Speaker has indicated no protests should occur at the Parliament gate. Therefore, our MPs demonstrated at the Mahatma Gandhi statue," he added.

The Minister updated on the health of the injured MPs, stating that they were hospitalized but stable after being allegedly pushed by Gandhi. "Two BJP MPs were injured. They are stable in hospital. Our colleagues have visited them," he noted. Rijiju emphasized the importance of MPs maintaining Parliamentary decorum, stating, "As MPs, we must uphold Parliamentary decorum. All statements should be verbal," he concluded.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also highlighted concerns after visiting injured BJP MP Pratap Sarangi at RML Hospital in the capital. Chouhan criticized the Congress, saying, "It is in Congress's DNA to insult democracy. In 1975, Indira strangled democracy; now Rahul Gandhi is continuing that legacy. These arrogant people ignore everyone else. Indians will not tolerate this disrespect to democracy and Parliament... Rahul Gandhi is unsuitable for his role," Chouhan said, signifying deeper political rifts. (ANI)

