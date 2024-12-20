Sweden Shifts Palestinian Aid Strategy amidst UNRWA Controversy

Sweden has decided to cease funding the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians, known as UNRWA, in favor of providing humanitarian aid directly to Gaza through alternative avenues, as announced by the country's aid minister, Benjamin Dousa, in a television interview on Friday.

This move aligns with Israel's impending ban on UNRWA's activities within the nation, scheduled for late January, following accusations that the agency was complicit in the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, which escalated the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Sweden's decision is reportedly a response to the logistical challenges posed by the Israeli ban, as channeling aid through UNRWA will become increasingly difficult, according to Minister Dousa.

To compensate for this shift, Sweden plans to increase its overall humanitarian assistance to Gaza next year, exploring partnerships with other organizations such as the U.N. World Food Programme. Meanwhile, the U.N. General Assembly has voiced support for UNRWA, urging Israel to uphold the agency's mandate and allow it to operate without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)