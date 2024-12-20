Left Menu

Sweden Shifts Palestinian Aid Strategy amidst UNRWA Controversy

Sweden's aid minister announced the cessation of funding for the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, redirecting humanitarian help to Gaza through alternative channels. The decision follows Israel's ban on UNRWA operations, linking it to alleged involvement in the Hamas-led attacks on Israel. Sweden will boost aid via other NGOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden has decided to cease funding the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians, known as UNRWA, in favor of providing humanitarian aid directly to Gaza through alternative avenues, as announced by the country's aid minister, Benjamin Dousa, in a television interview on Friday.

This move aligns with Israel's impending ban on UNRWA's activities within the nation, scheduled for late January, following accusations that the agency was complicit in the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, which escalated the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Sweden's decision is reportedly a response to the logistical challenges posed by the Israeli ban, as channeling aid through UNRWA will become increasingly difficult, according to Minister Dousa.

To compensate for this shift, Sweden plans to increase its overall humanitarian assistance to Gaza next year, exploring partnerships with other organizations such as the U.N. World Food Programme. Meanwhile, the U.N. General Assembly has voiced support for UNRWA, urging Israel to uphold the agency's mandate and allow it to operate without hindrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

