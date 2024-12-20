Parliament Adopts Motion for 'One Nation One Election' Joint Committee

In a significant legislative development, the Rajya Sabha on Friday adopted a motion for the establishment of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to assess the 'One Nation One Election' bills. The motion was moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, just before the House was adjourned sine die.

The committee, comprising twelve members from the Upper House, includes prominent names such as BJP's Ghanshyam Tewari, Congress' Randeep Surjewala, and TMC's Saket Gokhale, among others. The initiative seeks to evaluate two pivotal bills: The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Already cleared by the Cabinet, the proposed legislation aims for synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies nationwide. Critics argue the amendments could disproportionately favor the ruling party, eroding the autonomy of regional entities. The JPC, which includes 27 Lok Sabha representatives, is tasked with delivering its findings by the following parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)