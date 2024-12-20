NHPC's Solar Leap: Pioneering Green Hydrogen Future in Bihar

NHPC Ltd, India's premier hydropower entity, has unveiled plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in developing a 1,000 megawatt solar power facility in Bihar. This significant announcement was made by NHPC's chairman and managing director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, during the Bihar Business Connect 2024 investor summit.

The investment, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government, underscores NHPC's commitment to renewable energy. The project is expected to be operational within 1.5 to 2 years, pending efficient land acquisition facilitated by the state authorities.

Additionally, NHPC is exploring the production of green hydrogen, an eco-friendly energy source, to power passenger buses. The initiative, part of a broader strategy to promote cleaner energy sources, will initially see a single bus powered by green hydrogen, with potential expansion contingent on increased solar power output.

(With inputs from agencies.)