NHPC's Solar Leap: Pioneering Green Hydrogen Future in Bihar

NHPC Ltd plans a Rs 5,500 crore investment for a 1,000 MW solar power project in Bihar, partnering with the state government. Alongside, NHPC aims to produce green hydrogen for powering buses, aligning with India's clean energy goals. NHPC's initiative strengthens its renewable energy portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NHPC Ltd, India's premier hydropower entity, has unveiled plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in developing a 1,000 megawatt solar power facility in Bihar. This significant announcement was made by NHPC's chairman and managing director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, during the Bihar Business Connect 2024 investor summit.

The investment, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government, underscores NHPC's commitment to renewable energy. The project is expected to be operational within 1.5 to 2 years, pending efficient land acquisition facilitated by the state authorities.

Additionally, NHPC is exploring the production of green hydrogen, an eco-friendly energy source, to power passenger buses. The initiative, part of a broader strategy to promote cleaner energy sources, will initially see a single bus powered by green hydrogen, with potential expansion contingent on increased solar power output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

