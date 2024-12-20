Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Against Ram Janmbhoomi Trust's Status

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition that sought to categorize the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a public authority. Filed by Neeraj Kumar, the petition challenged the Central Information Commission's decision from July 8, 2022, which denied the release of information regarding the Chief Public Information Officer and the First Appellate Authority of the Trust.

Kumar's efforts included an RTI request to the Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2022, seeking similar disclosures. However, the Ministry rejected the request, stating that the Trust is not owned, controlled, or financed by the Indian Government and thus does not qualify as a public authority. Legal representation for the petitioner was provided by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, aiming to overturn the CIC's directive through judicial intervention.

During the hearing, Justice Sanjeev Narula's bench considered arguments from both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ram Janmabhumi Trust, with Senior Advocates Chetan Sharma (ASG) and Nishant Gautam (CGSC) contending that the Trust operates independently and should not be classified as a public body. After extensive deliberation, the court decided against intervening, directing the involved parties to argue their case before the CIC. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)