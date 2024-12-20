Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear EVM Verification Plea in January 2025

The Supreme Court will hear ex-minister Karan Singh Dalal's plea for Electronic Voting Machine verification and checking amid claims of irregularities in Haryana's recent assembly elections. The case, previously withdrawn, is set for review in January 2025, focusing on EVM components' examination protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:09 IST
Supreme Court to Hear EVM Verification Plea in January 2025
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a plea by Karan Singh Dalal, former Haryana minister and five-time MLA, for January 2025, focusing on the verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in recent Haryana assembly elections. The petition was filed together with Lakhan Kumar Singla, a candidate in the said polls.

During Friday's proceedings, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Election Commission, informed the bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna that a similar petition had been previously withdrawn. Consequently, CJI Khanna directed the petition to be listed for a hearing before Justice Dipankar Datta starting the week of January 20, 2025. The petitioners are urging compliance with an existing Supreme Court judgement on EVMs verification policies.

Dalal and Singla, both runners-up in their electoral constituencies, are pushing for a protocol to assess the original memory and microcontroller of EVM components like the Control Unit, Ballot Unit, VVPAT, and Symbol Loading Unit. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured a third successive victory, winning 48 out of 90 seats in the recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024