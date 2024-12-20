Left Menu

BJP's CT Ravi Secures Bail Amid Controversial Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks

BJP leader CT Ravi was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court after being arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Ravi's arrest led to widespread protests by BJP workers and allegations of political misuse of police powers by the Congress-led state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:05 IST
BJP leader CT Ravi in custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader CT Ravi was arrested following allegations of making derogatory remarks against Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. However, the Karnataka High Court granted him bail on Friday after deliberations led by Justice MG Uma.

In a statement following his release, Ravi expressed dismay over his treatment, alleging that he was handled like a 'terrorist' and that his arrest lacked proper evidence. He accused the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government of dictatorship-like actions and claimed victory for truth with the court's decision.

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and BJP State President Vijayendra criticized the police's actions, suggesting political influence. BJP workers protested Ravi's arrest, citing a targeted move against opposition leaders. Minister Hebbalkar had accused Ravi of derogatory language during an assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

