BJP's CT Ravi Secures Bail Amid Controversial Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks
BJP leader CT Ravi was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court after being arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. Ravi's arrest led to widespread protests by BJP workers and allegations of political misuse of police powers by the Congress-led state government.
BJP leader CT Ravi was arrested following allegations of making derogatory remarks against Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. However, the Karnataka High Court granted him bail on Friday after deliberations led by Justice MG Uma.
In a statement following his release, Ravi expressed dismay over his treatment, alleging that he was handled like a 'terrorist' and that his arrest lacked proper evidence. He accused the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government of dictatorship-like actions and claimed victory for truth with the court's decision.
Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and BJP State President Vijayendra criticized the police's actions, suggesting political influence. BJP workers protested Ravi's arrest, citing a targeted move against opposition leaders. Minister Hebbalkar had accused Ravi of derogatory language during an assembly session.
