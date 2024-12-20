BJP's CT Ravi Secures Bail Amid Controversial Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks

BJP leader CT Ravi was arrested following allegations of making derogatory remarks against Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. However, the Karnataka High Court granted him bail on Friday after deliberations led by Justice MG Uma.

In a statement following his release, Ravi expressed dismay over his treatment, alleging that he was handled like a 'terrorist' and that his arrest lacked proper evidence. He accused the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government of dictatorship-like actions and claimed victory for truth with the court's decision.

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and BJP State President Vijayendra criticized the police's actions, suggesting political influence. BJP workers protested Ravi's arrest, citing a targeted move against opposition leaders. Minister Hebbalkar had accused Ravi of derogatory language during an assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)