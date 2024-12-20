Steady Stocks and Softened Dollar: Impact of Inflation Data

Wall Street witnessed a strong rally on Friday as stocks surged and the dollar softened after inflation data turned out cooler than anticipated. This development allowed investors to shift their focus away from looming threats such as a government shutdown and new U.S. tariff measures.

The Commerce Department's report revealed a softened PCE price index, aligning with the Federal Reserve's inflation target, providing some relief. Tim Ghriskey, Ingalls & Snyder's portfolio strategist, emphasized the positive implications of the lower inflation reading.

Amidst a hectic week for global markets, triggered by central bank activities and Washington's fiscal struggles, key U.S. indexes like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recorded noticeable gains. However, European and Asian markets faced declines, impacted by President-elect Trump's tariff stance.

