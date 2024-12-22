India's Emerging Role in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
India has the potential to become a key producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by leveraging its ethanol resources and lipid feedstocks. Despite growth in SAF production, IATA highlights the need for technological advancement. With strategic partnerships and investment, India could strengthen its position as a regional SAF hub.
India is positioned to become a significant producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), thanks to its abundant ethanol resources and lipid feedstocks, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
In efforts to decarbonize the aviation industry, Indian airlines have started operating flights with a blend of SAF and conventional Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Hemant Mistry, IATA's Director of Net Zero Transition, emphasized the current development of the SAF ecosystem in India but acknowledged the work still needed to harness the country's potential.
With multiple feedstock options like agricultural waste and industrial oils, India stands poised to meet its aspirations in the SAF sector, said Mistry, highlighting the need for more support and an integrated approach to achieve technological maturity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- aviation
- fuel
- sustainability
- ethanol
- lipid feedstocks
- SAF
- IATA
- airlines
- decarbonization
