Left Menu

India's Emerging Role in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

India has the potential to become a key producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by leveraging its ethanol resources and lipid feedstocks. Despite growth in SAF production, IATA highlights the need for technological advancement. With strategic partnerships and investment, India could strengthen its position as a regional SAF hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva/Newdelhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:21 IST
India's Emerging Role in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is positioned to become a significant producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), thanks to its abundant ethanol resources and lipid feedstocks, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In efforts to decarbonize the aviation industry, Indian airlines have started operating flights with a blend of SAF and conventional Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Hemant Mistry, IATA's Director of Net Zero Transition, emphasized the current development of the SAF ecosystem in India but acknowledged the work still needed to harness the country's potential.

With multiple feedstock options like agricultural waste and industrial oils, India stands poised to meet its aspirations in the SAF sector, said Mistry, highlighting the need for more support and an integrated approach to achieve technological maturity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024