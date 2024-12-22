CII Pushes for Overhaul of India's Priority Sector Lending Framework
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recommended reforms in India's Priority Sector Lending (PSL) framework to include emerging sectors such as digital infrastructure and green initiatives. The CII argues that regular PSL recalibration is necessary for equitable financial distribution, aligned with India's development goals.
- Country:
- India
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is advocating for significant reforms in India's Priority Sector Lending (PSL) framework, suggesting the inclusion of sectors like digital infrastructure, green initiatives, and healthcare, which have the potential for high impact on the economy.
CII argues that while Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) such as SIDBI and NaBFID play pivotal roles, there is a need to revisit and possibly revise PSL norms. The CII has proposed the formation of a high-level committee to assess these norms to ensure they align with emerging economic sectors.
The PSL framework, mandated by the Reserve Bank of India, is a critical tool in supporting sectors crucial for national development, but requires regular updates to stay relevant. CII emphasizes the need for recalibration every 3-4 years to ensure resource allocation matches sectoral GDP contributions and growth potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police find bag carried by gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO say he likely fled NYC on bus
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Police find bag carried by gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, say he likely fled NYC on bus
Days after gunman killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, police push to ID him, FBI offers reward
India Funds Healthcare Development in Nepal's Koshi Province