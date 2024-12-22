Left Menu

CII Pushes for Overhaul of India's Priority Sector Lending Framework

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recommended reforms in India's Priority Sector Lending (PSL) framework to include emerging sectors such as digital infrastructure and green initiatives. The CII argues that regular PSL recalibration is necessary for equitable financial distribution, aligned with India's development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:37 IST
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is advocating for significant reforms in India's Priority Sector Lending (PSL) framework, suggesting the inclusion of sectors like digital infrastructure, green initiatives, and healthcare, which have the potential for high impact on the economy.

CII argues that while Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) such as SIDBI and NaBFID play pivotal roles, there is a need to revisit and possibly revise PSL norms. The CII has proposed the formation of a high-level committee to assess these norms to ensure they align with emerging economic sectors.

The PSL framework, mandated by the Reserve Bank of India, is a critical tool in supporting sectors crucial for national development, but requires regular updates to stay relevant. CII emphasizes the need for recalibration every 3-4 years to ensure resource allocation matches sectoral GDP contributions and growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

