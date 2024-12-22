Left Menu

Odisha Pioneers Inclusive Agricultural Transformation

Odisha is leading agricultural reforms with an emphasis on inclusivity and sustainability. A recent policy roundtable brought together policymakers and experts to discuss strategies for transformation. The state aims to be a global model, focusing on market access, women's empowerment, and climate resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:50 IST
Odisha Pioneers Inclusive Agricultural Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is taking significant strides in agricultural reforms, focusing on inclusive and sustainable practices. The state's Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, affirmed this at a policy roundtable on Inclusive Agricultural Transformation attended by over 100 policymakers, researchers, and development practitioners.

In collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and CGIAR Initiative on National Policies and Strategies, the roundtable aimed to position Odisha as a frontrunner in sustainable agriculture. Discussions highlighted innovative approaches to agricultural development and the potential for Odisha to become a global model.

The event led to the formation of an advisory group to implement Inclusive Agricultural Transformation indicators, aligning with Odisha's goals. The emphasis was on market linkages, women's empowerment, and climate resilience, aiming to ensure equitable growth and improve farmers' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024