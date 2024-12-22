Odisha Pioneers Inclusive Agricultural Transformation

Odisha is taking significant strides in agricultural reforms, focusing on inclusive and sustainable practices. The state's Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, affirmed this at a policy roundtable on Inclusive Agricultural Transformation attended by over 100 policymakers, researchers, and development practitioners.

In collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and CGIAR Initiative on National Policies and Strategies, the roundtable aimed to position Odisha as a frontrunner in sustainable agriculture. Discussions highlighted innovative approaches to agricultural development and the potential for Odisha to become a global model.

The event led to the formation of an advisory group to implement Inclusive Agricultural Transformation indicators, aligning with Odisha's goals. The emphasis was on market linkages, women's empowerment, and climate resilience, aiming to ensure equitable growth and improve farmers' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)