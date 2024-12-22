Left Menu

Tragic Incident Unfolds in Khirki Village

A 19-year-old woman died by suicide in Khirki Village, south Delhi. Married to a local resident Sandeep, she was discovered by him upon returning home. Police recovered a chunni, a mobile phone, and a suicide note. The investigation is ongoing, with forensic analysis underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:22 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Khirki Village, south Delhi, where a young woman, aged 19, was found dead at her home. The police disclosed the discovery on Sunday, revealing the case as an alleged suicide.

The woman, who hailed from Dhumatand Bhangaha village in Bihar, had recently married a Delhi local, Sandeep. The marriage had occurred with the approval of Sandeep's first wife in an attempt to conceive a child, a goal they achieved five months ago with the birth of a baby girl.

On Saturday, after Sandeep left home to collect his brother's son from school, he returned to find his wife unresponsive. Authorities retrieved a ligature material, a mobile phone, and what appears to be a suicide note, launching an investigation, which includes a thorough forensic examination of the evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

