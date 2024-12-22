Haryana's Bold Move: Expansion of MSP Coverage to 24 Crops.

The Haryana government has expanded its minimum support price (MSP) scheme to cover a total of 24 crops, up from the previous 14. This decision, formally notified on December 19, follows the state's cabinet approval in August under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The rice variety known as ragi, soybean, nigerseed, safflower, barley, maize, jowar, jute, copra, and summer moong are included in the expansion, among other crops.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the ruling BJP to enhance the welfare of farmers, particularly in the run-up to the October assembly elections. Chief Minister Saini challenged the Punjab government to adopt a similar approach to farmer policies, emphasizing his Administration's commitment to agricultural support.

The decision comes amid ongoing protests by farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Agitations have been notably active at the Punjab-Haryana border, with demonstrations persisting over issues including legal guarantees of MSP. As protests continue, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal remains on a hunger strike, underscoring the tension and urgency of agricultural policy reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)