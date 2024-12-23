Left Menu

Albania Wages War on TikTok to Protect Youth

Albania's government announced a year-long ban on TikTok, citing concerns over violence and bullying, especially among youth. The decision follows a stabbing incident linked to social media disputes. Prime Minister Edi Rama emphasized the ban as a responsibly considered action, despite TikTok denying direct involvement in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:44 IST
Albania Wages War on TikTok to Protect Youth
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albania has enacted a year-long ban on TikTok, following concerns of safety risks to young users, according to Prime Minister Edi Rama. This decision comes after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed, in a dispute traced back to social media interactions.

The government’s decision was described not as a reactionary measure but a well-considered policy action, deliberated after extensive consultations with educators and parents. Since November, 1,300 meetings were conducted, resulting in 90 percent support for the move from parents.

Although TikTok refuted claims of direct involvement in the incident, Albanian authorities maintained that the platform poses significant threats, contributing to a culture of violence and bullying. Children remain the largest demographic of TikTok users in Albania, raising concerns for their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024