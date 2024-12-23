Albania Wages War on TikTok to Protect Youth

Albania has enacted a year-long ban on TikTok, following concerns of safety risks to young users, according to Prime Minister Edi Rama. This decision comes after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed, in a dispute traced back to social media interactions.

The government’s decision was described not as a reactionary measure but a well-considered policy action, deliberated after extensive consultations with educators and parents. Since November, 1,300 meetings were conducted, resulting in 90 percent support for the move from parents.

Although TikTok refuted claims of direct involvement in the incident, Albanian authorities maintained that the platform poses significant threats, contributing to a culture of violence and bullying. Children remain the largest demographic of TikTok users in Albania, raising concerns for their safety.

