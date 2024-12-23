Left Menu

Rozgar Mela 2024 Boosts Employment Across India

The Rozgar Mela 2024, hosted in Punjab by BSF, saw Prime Minister Modi inspiring newly selected candidates across 45 locations in India. An impressive 71,000 appointment letters were distributed as part of the initiative to boost employment, with 231 recipients at the Jalandhar event alone.

Updated: 23-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:32 IST
Visuals from the Rozgar Mela (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards employment generation, the Frontier Headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Jalandhar recently became the venue for the 'Rozgar Mela 2024'. This event was orchestrated by the Union Ministry of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and witnessed a virtual address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spurred newly selected candidates to contribute towards India's prosperity and development.

The December 23 event marked the 14th round of handing over appointment letters, demonstrating the government's commitment to transparent and rapid job creation. Held at 45 locations nationwide, the Rozgar Mela reached over 71,000 youth, with BSF responsible for organizing events at 16 of these venues. In Jalandhar, the event was chaired by Dr. Atul Fulzele, IPS, Inspector General of BSF Punjab Frontier, alongside other BSF officials and dignitaries from various sectors. A total of 231 candidates were awarded appointment letters for roles in BSF, CRPF, SSB, EPFO, and other civil departments.

Dr. Fulzele lauded the candidates for their dedication, emphasizing their role in nation-building. He highlighted the Rozgar Mela as a cornerstone of PM Modi's vision for youth employment and national progress. The newly appointed candidates expressed their enthusiasm, celebrating with selfies and media interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

