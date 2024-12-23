Rozgar Mela 2024 Boosts Employment Across India

In a significant push towards employment generation, the Frontier Headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Jalandhar recently became the venue for the 'Rozgar Mela 2024'. This event was orchestrated by the Union Ministry of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and witnessed a virtual address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spurred newly selected candidates to contribute towards India's prosperity and development.

The December 23 event marked the 14th round of handing over appointment letters, demonstrating the government's commitment to transparent and rapid job creation. Held at 45 locations nationwide, the Rozgar Mela reached over 71,000 youth, with BSF responsible for organizing events at 16 of these venues. In Jalandhar, the event was chaired by Dr. Atul Fulzele, IPS, Inspector General of BSF Punjab Frontier, alongside other BSF officials and dignitaries from various sectors. A total of 231 candidates were awarded appointment letters for roles in BSF, CRPF, SSB, EPFO, and other civil departments.

Dr. Fulzele lauded the candidates for their dedication, emphasizing their role in nation-building. He highlighted the Rozgar Mela as a cornerstone of PM Modi's vision for youth employment and national progress. The newly appointed candidates expressed their enthusiasm, celebrating with selfies and media interactions.

