Congress Demands Justice Amid Allegations in Parbhani Violence Case

Maharashtra Congress accuses the government of sponsoring violence in Parbhani and plans a privilege motion against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Rahul Gandhi alleges custodial death of a Dalit man, demanding swift justice. Authorities confirm multiple arrests following the vandalism of a Constitution replica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:27 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions escalated in Maharashtra as Congress officials labeled the Parbhani violence as a 'government-sponsored incident,' sparking plans to move a privilege motion against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole accused the government of deceit in the Assembly and vowed to uncover the truth, stating the intention to formally address the Assembly.

The visit by prominent leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Nana Patole, to Parbhani highlighted the severity of the situation. Gandhi asserted that the incident involved a custodial death of a Dalit man, Somnath Suryawanshi, who was allegedly murdered while defending the Constitution. He pointed to a broader ideological agenda purportedly driven by the RSS, urging an urgent resolution.

The gravity of the incident was underscored by calls for severe punishment for those responsible. Family members of the deceased demanded the death penalty for the officer implicated. Meanwhile, law enforcement reported multiple arrests linked to the unrest triggered by the vandalism of a Constitution replica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

