CM Sukhu Advocates for Green Energy Investment

A delegation from the Industrialists Association of the State met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday to discuss pressing demands. Sukhu assured the delegation of the state government's commitment to creating an industry-friendly environment, emphasizing that any harassment of industries would be met with strict consequences.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's push towards green industries, in line with plans to make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026. He encouraged investments in sectors like IT, food processing, tourism, and hydropower, pointing out the significance of green initiatives in tackling climate change.

CM Sukhu further detailed the state government's measures, including promoting e-vehicles and setting up a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant in Nalagarh. He stressed improving infrastructure to provide entrepreneurs with better opportunities. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and association representatives attended the meeting, which was followed by a review of centrally sponsored schemes to enhance welfare project implementations statewide. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)