CM Sukhu Advocates for Green Energy Investment
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with industrialists to discuss demands and promote green energy initiatives aimed at transforming Himachal Pradesh by 2026. Emphasizing the importance of green sectors like IT and hydropower, Sukhu assured action against industrial harassment and reviewed progress on welfare schemes to expedite state development.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the Industrialists Association of the State met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday to discuss pressing demands. Sukhu assured the delegation of the state government's commitment to creating an industry-friendly environment, emphasizing that any harassment of industries would be met with strict consequences.
The Chief Minister highlighted the state's push towards green industries, in line with plans to make Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026. He encouraged investments in sectors like IT, food processing, tourism, and hydropower, pointing out the significance of green initiatives in tackling climate change.
CM Sukhu further detailed the state government's measures, including promoting e-vehicles and setting up a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant in Nalagarh. He stressed improving infrastructure to provide entrepreneurs with better opportunities. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and association representatives attended the meeting, which was followed by a review of centrally sponsored schemes to enhance welfare project implementations statewide. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dame Patsy Reddy Appointed Chair of Climate Change Commission
Cyber crimes, climate change new threats to human rights: President Droupadi Murmu at Human Rights Day event.
Greece's Fiery Battle Against Climate Change: An Epic Struggle
The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security
Telangana CM Advocates for State Development with Union Ministers