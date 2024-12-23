Political Tensions Flare in Parbhani After Rahul Gandhi's Visit

Political tensions have escalated in Parbhani, Maharashtra, following a visit by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule alleged Gandhi's motives were to instigate society rather than assist the situation, describing his visit as mere 'drama.' Bawankule emphasized that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already initiated appropriate measures regarding the violent incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis further criticized Gandhi, branding the visit a political maneuver aimed at sowing discord among people along caste lines. Fadnavis accused Gandhi of attempting to incite hatred, asserting that the visit was purely political. Fadnavis affirmed the state's commitment to restoring order and assured a thorough judicial investigation into the events.

Addressing the incident's aftermath, Fadnavis declared the state government's decision to launch a judicial inquiry into the Parbhani violence, assuring that the investigation would be transparent and conclusive. He promised strict punitive actions against those found guilty and underscored the government's sensitivity towards the incident. The unrest began following the alleged vandalism of an Indian Constitution replica, leading to multiple arrests and registered cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)