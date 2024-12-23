India's Foreign Policy: Balancing National and Human Interests

In a statement underlining India's approach to international diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed the nation's dual focus on national and human interests during his attendance at the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India's (CBCI) Christmas event. Modi highlighted that India prioritizes the safety of its citizens abroad, ensuring their repatriation during crises.

Recalling the successful rescue mission of Father Alexis Prem Kumar from Afghanistan, Modi described such efforts as an emotional commitment to Indians worldwide rather than merely diplomatic endeavors. He pointed out how the world acknowledged India's stance on human interest during challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, Modi reflected on the teachings of Lord Christ, calling for stronger global unity against violence, especially following incidents like the recent attack at a German Christmas market. Expressing gratitude towards the CBCI on its 80th anniversary, he mentioned his positive interactions with Pope Francis, whom he invited to visit India.

