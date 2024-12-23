Blaze Erupts at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport Site

A major fire broke out at an industrial building under construction close to Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on Monday, causing significant concern in the area.

Swift action from local fire services saw teams of fire tenders dispatched immediately to tackle the flames, which had engulfed the building's fourth floor. The rapid response was crucial in preventing the fire from escalating.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown. As the situation develops, further details will be provided to understand the full scope of the incident.

