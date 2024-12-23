Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport Site

A fire erupted at an under-construction industrial building near Shamshabad Airport, Hyderabad. Firefighters swiftly responded to contain the blaze on the fourth floor. The cause remains unknown, and further information is awaited.

Blaze Erupts at Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport Site
Fire breaks out in under-construction industrial building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out at an industrial building under construction close to Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on Monday, causing significant concern in the area.

Swift action from local fire services saw teams of fire tenders dispatched immediately to tackle the flames, which had engulfed the building's fourth floor. The rapid response was crucial in preventing the fire from escalating.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown. As the situation develops, further details will be provided to understand the full scope of the incident.

