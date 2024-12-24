Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Jahangirabad: Quick Police Action Averts Crisis

In Jahangirabad's Old Galla Mandi area, tensions flared following a stone-pelting incident linked to a prior motorcycle dispute. Police swiftly intervened, containing the situation without injuries. Three suspects were arrested, while two remain at large. Authorities are closely monitoring the area to prevent further disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:13 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Old Galla Mandi area in Jahangirabad witnessed escalated tensions following a stone-pelting incident on Tuesday. This disturbance was sparked by lingering grievances from a prior altercation over motorcycle speeding issues, involved with five accused.

Speaking on the matter, DCP Zone-1 Bhopal, Priyanka Shukla, stated that three of the suspects were promptly arrested, while two remain elusive. The recent incident was triggered when members of one party believed they had spotted the fleeing suspects, leading to renewed hostilities.

A quick response from the police prevented the situation from spiraling further out of control. Around 25 to 30 individuals had gathered, ready to escalate the conflict with stones and sticks. Thanks to the police's timely intervention, the potential clash was averted, ensuring no injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing to ensure peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

