BPCL's Andhra Pradesh Refinery: A Last Greenfield Hurrah Before Clean Energy Leap
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has chosen Andhra Pradesh for a new oil refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, potentially India's last greenfield project before transitioning to clean energy. The Rs 6,100 crore project includes pre-project activities like land acquisition. BPCL aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 with substantial investments in renewable energy.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has selected Andhra Pradesh for establishing a new oil refinery-cum-petrochemical complex. This initiative, pegged at an estimated Rs 6,100 crore, could mark India's last greenfield project as the nation pivots towards cleaner energy sources.
BPCL has initiated pre-project activities including land identification and acquisition, environment impact assessments, and engineering design efforts. Despite the lack of capacity and timeline revelations for the new project, the company's commitment underlines confidence in the rising fuel demand amidst a global shift to electric vehicles.
The firm, having relinquished its Numaligarh refinery as part of an aborted privatization, is investing heavily in renewable energy. BPCL targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through a repertoire of green investments, aiming for primary energy contribution of 7-10% by 2047, backed by ambitious renewable energy capacity goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
