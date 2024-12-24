Left Menu

BPCL's Andhra Pradesh Refinery: A Last Greenfield Hurrah Before Clean Energy Leap

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has chosen Andhra Pradesh for a new oil refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, potentially India's last greenfield project before transitioning to clean energy. The Rs 6,100 crore project includes pre-project activities like land acquisition. BPCL aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 with substantial investments in renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:30 IST
BPCL's Andhra Pradesh Refinery: A Last Greenfield Hurrah Before Clean Energy Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has selected Andhra Pradesh for establishing a new oil refinery-cum-petrochemical complex. This initiative, pegged at an estimated Rs 6,100 crore, could mark India's last greenfield project as the nation pivots towards cleaner energy sources.

BPCL has initiated pre-project activities including land identification and acquisition, environment impact assessments, and engineering design efforts. Despite the lack of capacity and timeline revelations for the new project, the company's commitment underlines confidence in the rising fuel demand amidst a global shift to electric vehicles.

The firm, having relinquished its Numaligarh refinery as part of an aborted privatization, is investing heavily in renewable energy. BPCL targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through a repertoire of green investments, aiming for primary energy contribution of 7-10% by 2047, backed by ambitious renewable energy capacity goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024