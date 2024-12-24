BPCL's Andhra Pradesh Refinery: A Last Greenfield Hurrah Before Clean Energy Leap

In a strategic move, state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has selected Andhra Pradesh for establishing a new oil refinery-cum-petrochemical complex. This initiative, pegged at an estimated Rs 6,100 crore, could mark India's last greenfield project as the nation pivots towards cleaner energy sources.

BPCL has initiated pre-project activities including land identification and acquisition, environment impact assessments, and engineering design efforts. Despite the lack of capacity and timeline revelations for the new project, the company's commitment underlines confidence in the rising fuel demand amidst a global shift to electric vehicles.

The firm, having relinquished its Numaligarh refinery as part of an aborted privatization, is investing heavily in renewable energy. BPCL targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through a repertoire of green investments, aiming for primary energy contribution of 7-10% by 2047, backed by ambitious renewable energy capacity goals.

