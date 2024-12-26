Left Menu

Congress's Legacy: A Historic Gathering in Belagavi

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar emphasized Congress's pivotal role in India's history ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting in Belagavi. The meeting commemorates 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi's leadership at the 1924 Congress session, aiming to set the party's future agenda while celebrating its enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:34 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday underscored the enduring significance of the Congress party, asserting that the organization's history is intertwined with that of India. Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar highlighted that Congress has consistently catered to all sections of the nation, whether in power or not.

Shivakumar, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, arrived in Belagavi ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, themed 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak,' scheduled for Thursday. The leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the 'Charkha,' symbolizing their respect for the party's historical figures.

The Karnataka CM explained the rationale for holding the CWC meeting in Belagavi, citing the centenary of the 1924 Congress session as the occasion. This event marks Mahatma Gandhi's election as Congress president and is set to influence the party's future trajectory. Congress leaders are eager to convene to celebrate the legacy and outline the path forward amidst the contemporary political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

