Congress's Legacy: A Historic Gathering in Belagavi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday underscored the enduring significance of the Congress party, asserting that the organization's history is intertwined with that of India. Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar highlighted that Congress has consistently catered to all sections of the nation, whether in power or not.

Shivakumar, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, arrived in Belagavi ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, themed 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak,' scheduled for Thursday. The leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and the 'Charkha,' symbolizing their respect for the party's historical figures.

The Karnataka CM explained the rationale for holding the CWC meeting in Belagavi, citing the centenary of the 1924 Congress session as the occasion. This event marks Mahatma Gandhi's election as Congress president and is set to influence the party's future trajectory. Congress leaders are eager to convene to celebrate the legacy and outline the path forward amidst the contemporary political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)