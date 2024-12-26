Left Menu

Odisha's Farewell: Raghubar Das Honored as He Departs Post

Raghubar Das was honored with a Guard of Honour upon concluding his tenure as Governor of Odisha, following his resignation accepted by President Murmu. Hari Babu Kambhampati will succeed him. Das expressed gratitude towards the BJP leadership and shared reflections on his time in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:59 IST
Odisha's outgoing Governor Raghubar Das received a Guard of Honour (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Odisha's outgoing Governor, Raghubar Das, was accorded a Guard of Honour to mark his departure from the state. This follows President Droupadi Murmu's acceptance of his resignation on December 24. Stepping into the role is Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is the current governor of Mizoram.

Reflecting on his term, Das mentioned to ANI that serving Jagannath Ji and Odisha's public over the past 14 months was a significant duty. "Being the governor of a state means listening to the citizens," he stated, emphasizing his commitment and the support and affection he received from the people. Das took this opportunity to also commend the BJP as a "great party" that offers opportunities to its members. He expressed gratitude to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity to serve in Odisha.

"The BJP provides members the chance to rise," he proclaimed, thanking the nation's leadership for enabling his tenure in Odisha. Accompanying Das on his departure to Bhubaneshwar Airport were Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, and various state dignitaries.

President Murmu also accepted Das' resignation on December 4 and appointed former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Manipur's governor. Bhalla takes office amid ongoing conflict involving Meitei and Kuki communities, sparked by a May 3 rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur against a High Court directive concerning the Meitei community's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

