Left Menu

Boosting Seed Production: Amit Shah's Vision for BBSSL

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah directed BBSSL to preserve traditional seed varieties and increase water-efficient crop production. BBSSL targets expanding to 20,000 cooperatives by 2025-26, with a current production of 164,804 quintals from 49 seed varieties. The minister emphasized a 10-year roadmap for increasing seed production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:24 IST
Boosting Seed Production: Amit Shah's Vision for BBSSL
  • Country:
  • India

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has called for the state-run seed cooperative, BBSSL, to prioritize the preservation of traditional seed varieties while enhancing the production of water-efficient crops. His vision includes expanding the cooperative's reach to an additional 20,000 cooperatives by the year 2025-26.

BBSSL, otherwise known as Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Ltd, is actively engaged in the production of foundation and certified seeds spanning 5,596 hectares across six states. The cooperative predicts a production output of 164,804 quintals encompassing 49 different varieties of eight crops.

During a review meeting, Shah underscored the importance of collecting and preserving India's traditional seeds and encouraged fertilizer cooperatives like IFFCO and KRIBHCO to assess the nutritional value of indigenous and hybrid seeds. He advocated for a decade-long strategic plan to bolster seed production and a turnover target of Rs 18,000 crore by 2032-33.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024