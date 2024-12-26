Boosting Seed Production: Amit Shah's Vision for BBSSL

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has called for the state-run seed cooperative, BBSSL, to prioritize the preservation of traditional seed varieties while enhancing the production of water-efficient crops. His vision includes expanding the cooperative's reach to an additional 20,000 cooperatives by the year 2025-26.

BBSSL, otherwise known as Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Ltd, is actively engaged in the production of foundation and certified seeds spanning 5,596 hectares across six states. The cooperative predicts a production output of 164,804 quintals encompassing 49 different varieties of eight crops.

During a review meeting, Shah underscored the importance of collecting and preserving India's traditional seeds and encouraged fertilizer cooperatives like IFFCO and KRIBHCO to assess the nutritional value of indigenous and hybrid seeds. He advocated for a decade-long strategic plan to bolster seed production and a turnover target of Rs 18,000 crore by 2032-33.

