Boosting Seed Production: Amit Shah's Vision for BBSSL
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah directed BBSSL to preserve traditional seed varieties and increase water-efficient crop production. BBSSL targets expanding to 20,000 cooperatives by 2025-26, with a current production of 164,804 quintals from 49 seed varieties. The minister emphasized a 10-year roadmap for increasing seed production.
- Country:
- India
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has called for the state-run seed cooperative, BBSSL, to prioritize the preservation of traditional seed varieties while enhancing the production of water-efficient crops. His vision includes expanding the cooperative's reach to an additional 20,000 cooperatives by the year 2025-26.
BBSSL, otherwise known as Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Ltd, is actively engaged in the production of foundation and certified seeds spanning 5,596 hectares across six states. The cooperative predicts a production output of 164,804 quintals encompassing 49 different varieties of eight crops.
During a review meeting, Shah underscored the importance of collecting and preserving India's traditional seeds and encouraged fertilizer cooperatives like IFFCO and KRIBHCO to assess the nutritional value of indigenous and hybrid seeds. He advocated for a decade-long strategic plan to bolster seed production and a turnover target of Rs 18,000 crore by 2032-33.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boeing's Cautious Recovery: 737 MAX Production Resumes Amid Supply Chain Challenges
India-Thailand Pact to Boost Defence Production
Industrial Production Sees Steady Rise in October 2024 with Manufacturing Leading the Way
Nibe Ordnance Forms Joint Venture with Premier Explosives to Boost Defense Production
IFC Partners with IPD to Launch Major Vaccine Production Facility in Senegal