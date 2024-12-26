LK Advani's Gradual Recuperation from ICU to Discharge

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani was released from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi after significant medical improvements, sources revealed Thursday. The 97-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister had been under the supervision of Dr. Vinit Suri in the ICU from December 12 and was discharged after a steady recovery.

Admitted on December 15 for medical management, Advani had shown consistent progress, prompting his transfer out of the intensive care unit. A statement earlier indicated expectations for the shift from the ICU within 1-2 days due to his improving condition, paving the way for his recent discharge.

Throughout 2023, Advani has experienced multiple hospital admissions, including check-up visits to both Indraprastha Apollo and AIIMS. In March, he received India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, from President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledging his extensive contributions to the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)