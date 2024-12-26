Left Menu

LK Advani's Gradual Recuperation from ICU to Discharge

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, aged 97, has been discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after showing improvement under Dr. Vinit Suri's care in the ICU. Known for his political legacy, Advani has been frequently admitted for health checks this year, with his latest being a routine follow-up.

Updated: 26-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:10 IST
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani was released from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi after significant medical improvements, sources revealed Thursday. The 97-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister had been under the supervision of Dr. Vinit Suri in the ICU from December 12 and was discharged after a steady recovery.

Admitted on December 15 for medical management, Advani had shown consistent progress, prompting his transfer out of the intensive care unit. A statement earlier indicated expectations for the shift from the ICU within 1-2 days due to his improving condition, paving the way for his recent discharge.

Throughout 2023, Advani has experienced multiple hospital admissions, including check-up visits to both Indraprastha Apollo and AIIMS. In March, he received India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, from President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledging his extensive contributions to the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

