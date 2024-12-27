Nation Mourns: Tributes Pour in as Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu paid his respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night. Bittu remarked on X, describing Singh's death as an 'irreparable loss for the nation.' Known for his leadership and economic vision, Singh's legacy stands as a beacon for future generations committed to nation-building.

In a wave of national grief, leaders across the political spectrum lauded Singh's contributions. President Droupadi Murmu highlighted Singh's economic reforms and humble political life, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on the former PM's rise from humble beginnings to a celebrated economist and leader. Singh, who retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, is remembered for his two terms as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

Singh's impact on Indian politics and the economy is profound, earning respect beyond party lines. From academia to administration, his life was dedicated to public service. The former Prime Minister's passing at age 92 marks the end of an era, but his vision and dedication leave an indelible mark on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)