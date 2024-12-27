Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a venerable economist and statesman, has passed away, prompting nationwide mourning. Distinguished for his stabilizing economic policies and social reforms, Singh's death marks a monumental loss. Tributes from political leaders highlight his profound impact on India's development and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:23 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh
Maharashtra assembly LoP and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber turn of events, former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92, leaving the nation in mourning. Renowned for his decade-long tenure as PM and for his pivotal economic reforms, Singh's demise is being felt deeply across the political spectrum.

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, expressed his grief, calling Singh's passing a 'big loss' for the country. Wadettiwar lauded Singh's efforts in making significant strides for Indian farmers and introducing critical reforms such as the Right to Food and the Right to Education.

Congress leaders, including Delhi President Devendra Yadav, commemorated Singh's leadership during economic turbulence, emphasizing his ability to instill confidence in a self-reliant India. Meanwhile, the central government has announced a seven-day period of state mourning to honor Singh's legacy, with national flags flying at half-mast across Indian missions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024