Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

In a somber turn of events, former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92, leaving the nation in mourning. Renowned for his decade-long tenure as PM and for his pivotal economic reforms, Singh's demise is being felt deeply across the political spectrum.

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, expressed his grief, calling Singh's passing a 'big loss' for the country. Wadettiwar lauded Singh's efforts in making significant strides for Indian farmers and introducing critical reforms such as the Right to Food and the Right to Education.

Congress leaders, including Delhi President Devendra Yadav, commemorated Singh's leadership during economic turbulence, emphasizing his ability to instill confidence in a self-reliant India. Meanwhile, the central government has announced a seven-day period of state mourning to honor Singh's legacy, with national flags flying at half-mast across Indian missions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)