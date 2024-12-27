Left Menu

Nation Mourns Former PM Manmohan Singh: An Economist's Legacy

India grieves the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a leader remembered for his economic acumen and simplicity. Politicians including Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Harish Rawat share their condolences, highlighting Singh's contributions to India's growth and resilience in policy-making through moments of national crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:27 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
India is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi's AIIMS hospital due to age-related conditions. Remembered not just as a politician but a trailblazing economist, Singh left a profound impact on the nation through his landmark economic reforms.

Leaders across the political spectrum, including Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Harish Rawat, expressed their grief. Saini highlighted Singh's humble beginnings and his journey to becoming a celebrated economist and Prime Minister, while Rawat called his death a significant setback for the Congress and the country, noting his tireless work in rebuilding Uttarakhand post-2013 floods.

Businessman Robert Vadra and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked on Singh's humility and deep knowledge of the economy, praising his capability to steer the country during challenging times. Tributes also came in from global leaders, acknowledging his influence in international relations. Singh, best known for the 1991 economic reforms, served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leaving behind a legacy of steadfast commitment to national service.

