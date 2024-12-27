Nation Mourns: Dr. Manmohan Singh, Architect of India's Economic Reforms, Passes Away

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, hailing the end of a transformative era in India's economic history. Chouhan credits Singh's economic policies for propelling the nation's progress.

Jairam Thakur, ex-Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, emphasized Singh's monumental influence in India's economic liberalization, citing his humble origins and prestigious education. Singh's tenure is remembered for steering India through turbulent periods.

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, celebrated Singh not only as a politician but as a stalwart economist. Saini praised Singh's simplicity and impactful economic decisions that defined his legacy.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lamented the loss of Singh's exceptional talent, recognizing his significant contributions as an economist and policymaker.

Former President Ramnath Kovind described Singh as the 'architect' of India's economy, sharing a personal sense of loss alongside national mourning. Businessman Robert Vadra reminisced about Singh's humility and profound impact on India's economic prosperity.

Throughout the nation, leaders and citizens pay tribute, recognizing Singh's visionary role in shaping modern India. The legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 due to age-related ailments, resonates across the country's economic and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)