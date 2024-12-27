Left Menu

Nationwide Mourning Declared for Former PM Manmohan Singh

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has canceled all official engagements to honor the nationwide mourning for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Known for his economic reforms in 1991, Singh passed away at 92 in AIIMS, Delhi. Tributes pour in for his invaluable contributions to India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:43 IST
Nationwide Mourning Declared for Former PM Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (FilePhoto/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of respect and remembrance for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has canceled all scheduled programs. As announced in an official statement, this decision marks a nationwide mourning period following the demise of the ex-PM, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Dr. Singh, a revered economist and leader, served as India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Chief Minister Patel expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Singh's substantial impact on the Indian economy and his role in shaping the nation's development.

Manmohan Singh passed away due to age-related conditions at AIIMS, Delhi. Renowned for the 1991 economic liberalization that opened India's economy to foreign investments, his legacy is celebrated widely. Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, a hallowed ground for the final rites of India's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024