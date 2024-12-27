Nationwide Mourning Declared for Former PM Manmohan Singh

In a show of respect and remembrance for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has canceled all scheduled programs. As announced in an official statement, this decision marks a nationwide mourning period following the demise of the ex-PM, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Dr. Singh, a revered economist and leader, served as India's 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Chief Minister Patel expressed heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Singh's substantial impact on the Indian economy and his role in shaping the nation's development.

Manmohan Singh passed away due to age-related conditions at AIIMS, Delhi. Renowned for the 1991 economic liberalization that opened India's economy to foreign investments, his legacy is celebrated widely. Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, a hallowed ground for the final rites of India's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)