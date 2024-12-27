ED Raids Uncover Hidden Wealth in Madhya Pradesh: Former Constable Under Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is intensifying its efforts in a money laundering case involving Saurabh Sharma, a former constable from the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department. Raids are underway in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, focusing on properties linked to Sharma and his associates. Targeted locations include Sharma's homes in the state capital and his office shared with Chetan Singh Gaur.

As part of the operation, locksmiths were enlisted to access one of Sharma's Bhopal properties. According to a locksmith, 'Three locks have been opened, and the search is ongoing.' In addition, searches are being conducted at Gwalior residences of Sharma and Gaur, along with Rohit Tiwari's home in Jabalpur.

The ED's actions stem from a case initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following a First Information Report by the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment in Bhopal. Early investigations revealed assets valued in crores. The ED has now filed an Enforcement Case Information Report to probe the alleged laundering further.

The ED crackdown aligns with earlier searches by the Lokayukta on December 19 and 20, which unearthed assets disproportionate to Sharma's declared income. The operations revealed vehicles, household items, jewellery, and cash totalling approximately Rs3.86 crore, as well as silver and cash worth Rs4.12 crore from his office with Gaur.

Saurabh Sharma, who retired voluntarily from the government service after 12 years, is said to have transitioned to real estate, reportedly residing in Dubai with his family. Authorities suspect Sharma began investing in property during his government tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)