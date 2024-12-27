Left Menu

Congress Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh at CWC Meeting

The Congress Working Committee convened in Delhi to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, following his passing at age 92. Praised for his economic policies and calm leadership style, Singh's legacy includes significant reforms and initiatives. Leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, reflected on his impactful tenure.

Congress Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh at CWC Meeting
Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) gathered at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The meeting, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, included the presence of Congress stalwarts such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Originally scheduled for December 3 in Belagavi, the session was advanced to pay tribute to Singh. Senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh described Manmohan Singh as a 'remarkable human being' whose impact was profound, serving two terms as the Prime Minister, never losing his composure despite numerous opposition attacks.

Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain highlighted Singh's visionary economic and foreign policies that spurred national growth. Singh, who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, played a pivotal role in economic reforms and transparency initiatives like MGNREGA and RTI.

