JSW Energy's Bold Green Move: Acquiring 4,696 MW from O2 Power
JSW Energy's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, is set to acquire a 4,696 MW renewable energy platform from O2 Power for an enterprise value of Rs 12,468 crore. The acquisition aligns with JSW's expansion strategy in India's energy sector and awaits regulatory approvals from the Competition Commission of India.
JSW Energy has made a strategic move to expand its renewable energy portfolio by acquiring a 4,696 MW platform from O2 Power. The deal, valued at Rs 12,468 crore, underscores JSW's commitment to leading India's energy transition.
The definitive agreement, signed by JSW Neo Energy, marks a significant leap in JSW's operational capacity, projected to grow 23% post-acquisition. The deal awaits the nod from the Competition Commission of India and other regulatory bodies.
O2 Power, backed by EQT Infrastructure and Temasek, boasts a capacity spread across several states. With this acquisition, JSW aims to consolidate its position as a key player in the renewable sector, accelerating its growth trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
