JSW Energy's Bold Green Move: Acquiring 4,696 MW from O2 Power

JSW Energy has made a strategic move to expand its renewable energy portfolio by acquiring a 4,696 MW platform from O2 Power. The deal, valued at Rs 12,468 crore, underscores JSW's commitment to leading India's energy transition.

The definitive agreement, signed by JSW Neo Energy, marks a significant leap in JSW's operational capacity, projected to grow 23% post-acquisition. The deal awaits the nod from the Competition Commission of India and other regulatory bodies.

O2 Power, backed by EQT Infrastructure and Temasek, boasts a capacity spread across several states. With this acquisition, JSW aims to consolidate its position as a key player in the renewable sector, accelerating its growth trajectory.

