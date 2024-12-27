Fire Erupts in Delhi University Canteen, Promptly Contained

A fire erupted in a canteen at the Gwayar Hall, located on the main campus of Delhi University, Friday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 10:54 AM, as confirmed by fire officials.

Prompt response saw four fire tenders dispatched to the location, successfully extinguishing the blaze shortly thereafter. Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries linked to the incident, providing a measure of relief.

As investigations continue, more details are expected to be disclosed, shedding light on the cause and any potential repercussions of the fire. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)