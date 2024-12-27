Fire Erupts in Delhi University Canteen, Promptly Contained
A fire broke out at Delhi University's main campus canteen, Gwayar Hall, on Friday morning. The blaze started at 10:54 AM and was extinguished by four fire tenders. No casualties or injuries were reported, and further details are pending.
A fire erupted in a canteen at the Gwayar Hall, located on the main campus of Delhi University, Friday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 10:54 AM, as confirmed by fire officials.
Prompt response saw four fire tenders dispatched to the location, successfully extinguishing the blaze shortly thereafter. Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries linked to the incident, providing a measure of relief.
As investigations continue, more details are expected to be disclosed, shedding light on the cause and any potential repercussions of the fire. (ANI)
