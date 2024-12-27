Delhi's Battling Weather: From Fallen Trees to Rain-induced Reprieve

Heavy rainfall in Delhi's Mehrauli area caused a tree to topple onto an auto, resulting in damage but fortunately no injuries. The incident highlights the impact of the city's persistent rains since Friday morning, which have led to significant waterlogging and traffic delays.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi's temperatures ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius. They forecasted a continued 'thunderstorm with rain' for the capital throughout Friday and Saturday, indicating more showers on the horizon.

Local resident Deepak Pandey noted the improved weather, comparing it to Kashmir and appreciating the reduced pollution levels, despite the cold. However, the city's air quality index remained 'very poor', registering at 355 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies.)