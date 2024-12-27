Delhi's Battling Weather: From Fallen Trees to Rain-induced Reprieve
A tree fell on an auto in Delhi's Mehrauli due to heavy rainfall, causing damage but no injuries. Continuous rain has led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in Delhi. Despite the disruption, residents find comfort in lower pollution levels and pleasant weather. Air quality remains poor.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall in Delhi's Mehrauli area caused a tree to topple onto an auto, resulting in damage but fortunately no injuries. The incident highlights the impact of the city's persistent rains since Friday morning, which have led to significant waterlogging and traffic delays.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi's temperatures ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius. They forecasted a continued 'thunderstorm with rain' for the capital throughout Friday and Saturday, indicating more showers on the horizon.
Local resident Deepak Pandey noted the improved weather, comparing it to Kashmir and appreciating the reduced pollution levels, despite the cold. However, the city's air quality index remained 'very poor', registering at 355 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Mehrauli
- rainfall
- traffic
- weather
- IMD
- thunderstorm
- waterlogging
- pollution
- AQI
ALSO READ
Bengaluru's Rainy Deluge: Weather Woes in Karnataka
IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted Across Tamil Nadu
Snow and Rain Mark Dramatic Weather Shift Across India
IMD Issues Rainfall Alert for Tamil Nadu Amid Severe Waterlogging
IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert: Tamil Nadu Braces for Weather Woes