Tragic Bus Accident in Bathinda Claims Eight Lives, Sparks Nationwide Condolences

A bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab, has resulted in eight deaths, casting a pall of sorrow across the nation. President Murmu, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and PM Modi have expressed condolences. The PM announced financial aid for victims' families. Authorities continue rescue efforts and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:30 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident that has shocked the nation, eight people lost their lives in a horrific bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her profound condolences to the grieving families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured, emphasizing the nation's collective sorrow.

Joining in the nationwide outcry, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal conveyed his sadness over the incident, extending sympathies to the victims' families. He affirmed that measures are underway, in coordination with Punjab's Chief Minister Mann, to ensure comprehensive support to the affected families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, as a gesture of the government's support. The Deputy Commissioner of Bathinda, Showkat Ahmad Parray, confirmed that five of the eight deceased have been identified, highlighting that rescue operations have saved 46 passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

