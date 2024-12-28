Left Menu

Cook Arrested in Pune for Heinous Crime Against Two Minor Sisters

A cook in Maharashtra's Pune has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing two minor sisters. The suspect, a neighbor of the victims, is in police custody. The bodies were discovered in a water drum, and charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old cook has been apprehended in Maharashtra's Pune for the grievous charges of sexually assaulting and murdering two young sisters, aged 9 and 8. Police officials confirmed the arrest on Friday, following the discovery of the bodies on Wednesday night.

The suspect, once a trusted neighbor and an employee at a local hotel, reportedly preyed on the unsuspecting sisters. The horrific incident unfolded when the girls, last seen playing near their residence, were found deceased inside a water drum, launching a widespread search effort.

SP Pankaj Deshmukh highlighted that the younger sister tried to intervene during the assault on her elder sibling, leading to their tragic deaths by drowning. On Thursday morning, the accused was arrested from a Pune lodge as he attempted to flee to North India. An official case has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

