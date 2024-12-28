Left Menu

Swift Police Action: Anantnag Gears Up for Winter's Wrath

In Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, police have dispatched special teams to assist vehicles amid heavy snowfall and slippery roads. These teams ensure safety and quick response throughout the district, supplemented by 24/7 helplines. Srinagar and Baramulla experienced their first snowfall, with more expected until December 30.

A police personnel assists a stranded vehicle (Pic credit/ Anantnag police). Image Credit: ANI
In response to adverse weather, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have strategically deployed special assistance teams to aid vehicles troubled by heavy snowfall and slippery roads. An official release details these measures designed to ensure commuter safety and timely relief across the district.

The police emphasized heightened caution for travelers navigating the challenging conditions and advised residents to dial 112 for emergency assistance. These special teams are positioned at critical locations and have been trained to provide immediate help to both vehicles and commuters.

Moreover, 24/7 helpline numbers have been set up to assist those in need throughout this period. As the scenic city of Srinagar embraced winter with its first snowfall, similar conditions were reported in Baramulla, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting more light rain and snowfall until December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

