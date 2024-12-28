Blaze Erupts in Najafgarh Factory: Swift Response Controls Fire

A fire erupted at a factory in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Saturday morning. Despite the alarming visuals of plumes of smoke rising from the site, firefighters managed to swiftly bring the blaze under control, according to officials from the fire department.

Four workers sustained injuries in the incident and have been hospitalized. Preliminary reports from the fire department indicate that the fire ignited around 8:17 am in the Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area, situated on Shamshan Ghat Road in Najafgarh.

The fire department responded promptly, dispatching 17 fire tenders to the scene. The quick action by emergency services ensured the situation was managed efficiently, though further details on the cause and extent of the damage are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)