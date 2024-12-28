BTC Unveils Vision Document for Peace and Progress in Bodoland
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has launched a Vision Document aimed at fostering peace, integration, and development in Assam's Bodoland region. Crafted with inputs from 26 ethnic and tribal groups, the document addresses issues ranging from cultural preservation to economic progress, marking a significant stride towards sustainable regional development.
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has released an ambitious Vision Document to promote peace, integration, and development in the Bodoland region of Assam. The document aims to protect the language, culture, and identity of 26 ethnic and tribal communities.
Bodoland Territorial Council Chief and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Pramod Boro referred to this Vision Document as a dream project. It is a culmination of concerns and issues collected from various groups, including women, farmers, and community leaders, which were analyzed by an expert committee.
The Vision Document addresses the need for infrastructure, economic development, and cultural preservation, and proposes measures for enhancing education and human resources. It symbolizes a step towards resolving longstanding conflicts and ensuring sustainable peace and development in Bodoland.
