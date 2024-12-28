Left Menu

Gujarat CM Unveils SWAR Platform for Enhanced Citizen Engagement

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the SWAR platform to improve citizen communication through Speech-to-Text technology, utilizing the indigenous AI system Bhashini. This initiative aims to bridge language barriers and bolster grievance redressal and feedback processes, incorporating AI and machine learning for future advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:12 IST
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On December 25, coinciding with Good Governance Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled an innovative citizen-centric platform named SWAR (Speech and Written Analysis Resource). This initiative marks a significant stride in enhancing government-citizen communication by integrating advanced speech and language technologies.

According to an official press release, the SWAR platform, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Bhashini Team, aims to simplify communication for citizens. By incorporating Speech-to-Text functionality into the Gujarat CMO website, the platform enables residents to submit information vocally, mitigating the challenges of typing and language barriers.

This technological leap, harnessing resources like AI and machine learning, will expand the government's outreach, allowing more effective grievance redressal. Looking forward, the platform is set to evolve with cutting-edge technologies like Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision, reinforcing its capacity to serve the Chief Minister's Office and the citizens of Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

