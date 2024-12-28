Congress Criticizes Centre Over Manmohan Singh's Cremation Site
Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have criticized the central government for conducting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cremation at Nigambodh Ghat. They argue that Singh deserved a more prestigious memorial reflecting his dignity, legacy, and contributions. The Centre plans to allocate land for a memorial soon.
Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has condemned the central government's decision to conduct the cremation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat. She accused the Centre of failing to honor Singh's dignified legacy and the self-respecting Sikh community, by not providing an adequate site for the ceremony. Priyanka took to social media to voice her disapproval, urging the government to transcend political narrow-mindedness.
She emphasized that previous Prime Ministers had received due respect and honor, a tribute Singh equally deserved for his global contributions. The situation was exacerbated when family members faced difficulties securing a space at the funeral site, causing distress among the public outside the venue. She called this absence of proper arrangements a missed opportunity for paying homage.
Congress is facing backlash for allegedly overlooking former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao similarly. Rahul Gandhi echoed the criticism, calling Singh a significant figure for transforming India's economy and aiding disadvantaged communities. He too expressed discontent with the cremation site, advocating for a memorial. The Centre, after deliberation, announced plans to allocate land for Singh's memorial separate from the cremation site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
