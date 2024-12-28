Left Menu

Haryana Cabinet Approves Key Policy Amendments and Major Ex-gratia Increase

The Haryana Cabinet, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, approved amendments to major service rules and increased financial support for Army and CRPF families. The session sanctioned 30 out of 31 agendas, reflecting a significant step in state governance. Ex-gratia amounts were notably increased to honour service personnel.

During a strategic session held in Chandigarh, the Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, gave the nod to major amendments proposed by the Finance Department. These adjustments pertain to the Haryana Civil Services concerning pay and career progression, marking them as the 2024 amendments.

The revised policies, which date back to their effective start from September 2009, are set to impact engineering roles in the state's PWD, Irrigation, and Public Health departments. These changes eliminate the need for pay adjustments for existing employees, streamlining the administrative process.

A focal point of the meeting was the remarkable increase in ex-gratia payments for families of Army and CRPF soldiers who have lost their lives in service, doubling from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This decision underscores the state's acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by its citizens. Chief Minister Saini articulated the significance of these decisions at a press conference.

