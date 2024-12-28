Haryana Cabinet Approves Key Policy Amendments and Major Ex-gratia Increase

During a strategic session held in Chandigarh, the Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, gave the nod to major amendments proposed by the Finance Department. These adjustments pertain to the Haryana Civil Services concerning pay and career progression, marking them as the 2024 amendments.

The revised policies, which date back to their effective start from September 2009, are set to impact engineering roles in the state's PWD, Irrigation, and Public Health departments. These changes eliminate the need for pay adjustments for existing employees, streamlining the administrative process.

A focal point of the meeting was the remarkable increase in ex-gratia payments for families of Army and CRPF soldiers who have lost their lives in service, doubling from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This decision underscores the state's acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by its citizens. Chief Minister Saini articulated the significance of these decisions at a press conference.

